JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 Delayed To 2022 As Lionsgate Pushes Back Its Entire Upcoming Slate

Another week, another round of release delays, and this time it's Lionsgate who's decided to move back all of their summer films to this fall, 2021, or in John Wick: Chapter 4 's case, to Summer 2022.

Lionsgate announced this afternoon that they've decided to push back their highly anticipated action sequel John Wick: Chapter 4 one full year from May 21, 2021, to May 27, 2022.

The move was always to be expected as filming had yet to begin, and both Keanu Reeves (Speed; The Replacements) and director/stunt coordinator Chad Stahelski (John Wick; Captain America: Civil War) were busy with Warner Bros.' The Matrix 4 before the global production shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That's expected to keep them busy for at least the rest of the year when major film productions are given the green light to begin rolling cameras again.

It will now open three weeks after Marvel's Black Panther II and one week before Warner Bros.' The Flash, both of which also have yet to begin production.

Additionally, Lionsgate has rearranged their entire 2020 schedule, either opting to push a film into later in the year or into 2021, save for the aforementioned John Wick: Chapter 4:

Antebellum (August 21, 2020) Fatale (October 30, 2020) Voyagers (November 25, 2020) The Asset (April 23, 2021) Spiral (May 21, 2021) Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar (July 16, 2021) Hitman's Bodyguard 2 (August 20, 2021) American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (December 10, 2021) John Wick: Chapter 4 (May 27, 2022)

No mention of Doug Liman's perpetually delayed Chaos Walking, which is currently slated for release on January 22, 2021, but it seems probable that they'll end up moving that back as well in the coming weeks/months. The sci-fi film stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home; Avengers: Endgame) and Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker; Murder on the Orient Express) in the lead roles.