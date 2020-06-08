JOHN WICK Director Chad Stahelski Teaming With Writer Derek Kolstad For THE MAN FROM NOWHERE Remake

Following David Leitch's departure, Chad Stahelski remained in charge of the John Wick franchise, and he's now lined up his next action project: a remake of 2010 South Korean hit The Man From Nowhere ...

While a fourth John Wick movie is in the works, director Chad Stahelski is keeping busy as he's just signed on to produce New Line's upcoming remake of The Man From Nowhere. Frequent collaborator Derek Kolstad has signed up to pen the screenplay after previously writing all three John Wick movies, so it's safe to say this version of the South Korean hit is in good hands.

Released in 2010, The Man From Nowhere made $42 million and became the country's highest-grossing movie that year. According to Deadline, that "centred around a quiet pawnshop keeper with a violent past who takes on a drug-and-organ trafficking ring in hope of saving the child who is his only friend."

It remains to be seen how much this remake will change that original premise, but it seems likely it will follow a similar path, albeit with different characters and in a new, U.S.-based location.

The trade notes that Stahelski isn't expected to direct the movie, and with studio execs "high" on the screenplay Kolstad has delivered, the plan is to start meeting with directors soon. The filmmaker's production label, 87Eleven Entertainment, is also developing a Highlander remake along with Len Wiseman's planned John Wick spinoff Ballerina.

Are you excited for this new take on The Man From Nowhere?