KNIGHT RIDER Big-Screen Reboot In The Works From Spyglass Media And James Wan

If you grew up in the '80s, chances are you were a Knight Rider fan, and it's now being reported that a big-screen reboot is on the way from Spyglass Media and Aquaman director James Wan. Check it out...

"Knight Rider, a shadowy flight into the dangerous world of man who does not exist..."

A big-screen reboot of popular '80s action adventure series Knight Rider is in the works at Spyglass Media. Aquaman helmer James Wan is developing the project through his Atomic Monster production house. If he is also in line to direct, there's no mention of it in Deadline's report.

Former video game writer TJ Fixman is adapting the screenplay.

Knight Rider ran on NBC from 1982-1986 and starred David Hasselhoff (Baywatch) as a mysterious crime-fighter named Michael Knight. The main attraction for most fans, however, was K.I.T.T. (Knight Industries Two Thousand), the high-tech computer that controlled Knight's black Pontiac Firebird and served as his protector and sidekick.

The show has amassed a big cult following over the years, with spin-offs, video games, books, comics, and even a convention known as KnightCon.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the reboot is said to be "a present-day take that will maintain the anti-establishment tone of the original."

What do you guys make of this news? Were you a Knight Rider fan back in the day? Let us know in the comments, and have a listen to that classic opening theme below.