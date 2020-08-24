MAD MAX: FURIOSA Reportedly Eyeing AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Chris Hemsworth For Male Lead

Now that a Mad Max: Fury Road prequel focusing on a young Furiosa is confirmed to be in development, a new report indicates that Warner Bros. is keen to enlist Chris Hemsworth as the male lead...

Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller has now confirmed that he is planning a Furiosa-centric prequel that'll focus on a younger incarnation of the one-armed warrior before she became Immortan Joe's most feared Imperator, and we may now have an idea of who Warner Bros. is hoping to cast as the movie's male lead.

Tom Hardy's Road Warrior won't appear, but The Illuminerdi reports that a new character named Dementus will be introduced, and the studio is eyeing Marvel's God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth, to play him.

Dementus is said to be "breathtakingly handsome. An angel’s face, scarred by a deep forehead wound stitched together with shiny chrome staples." The name and description would seem to suggest that this fella will be a villain, but that's not specified here.

We have no idea if Hemsworth has been contacted about the role or not, but he certainly fits the bill. A previous rumor pointed to Game of Thrones and Eternals actor Richard Madden being on the studio's radar for the same part.

As for Furiosa herself, the trades recently confirmed that Miller has had discussions with Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, but we haven't heard anything since. The Fury Road spinoff is only in a very early stages of development (Miller has yet to begin shooting Three Thousand Years of Longing with Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba).

We're probably going to be waiting a while for official casting news, but keep an eye out for updates.