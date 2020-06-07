MAD MAX: FURY ROAD Star Charlize Theron Says Not Returning As FURIOSA Is "A Tough One To Swallow"

Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller recently confirmed that he is planning a Furiosa-centric prequel that'll focus on a younger incarnation of the one-armed warrior before she became Immortan Joe's most feared Imperator, and that he was currently searching for a younger actress to take over the role from Charlize Theron.

Although the shoot was notoriously grueling, The Atomic Blond actress has always maintained that she loved playing the character and would jump at the chance to return to the wasteland for a follow-up. So when THR asked how she felt about the Furiosa prequel, she said it was “a tough one to swallow.”

“Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure. I really love that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly. Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner. We get so hung up on the smaller details that we forget the thing that we emotionally tap into has nothing to do with that minute thing that we’re focusing on.”

Miller has said that he'd also like to helm a direct sequel to Fury Road at some point, so there's always a chance Theron will get the chance to rejoin Tom Hardy's Road Warrior for another adventure down the line.

The Furiosa spinoff is only in a very early stages of development (Miller has yet to begin shooting Three Thousand Years of Longing with Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba), so we're probably going to be waiting a while for official casting news. Both Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The New Mutants) are rumored to be in the running, however.