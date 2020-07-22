Megan Fox Battles A Killer Lion In First Trailer For New Lionsgate Action Thriller, ROGUE

Megan Fox vs. killer lions? Check out the first trailer and a poster for Lionsgate's Rogue , which will see the Transformers star take on a group of ruthless kidnappers and a ferocious feline...

We haven't seen very much of Megan Fox since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, but the Transformers star is back in action for Lionsgate's new action thriller Rogue, which is heading to VOD on August 28.

Fox plays a mercenary named Samantha O'Hara who travels to Africa with her team on a mission to rescue hostages from a group of ruthless kidnappers. While hiding out from their enemies on what they believe to be an abandoned farm, they find themselves being hunted by a very pissed off - and very hungry - lioness.

Director M.J. Bassett (Solomon Kane, Strike Back, Ash vs Evil Dead), who also wrote the script with her daughter, says she never thought the studio would be able to convince Fox to sign on for such a relatively small project, and was pleasantly surprised when the actress agreed to play the lead role.

"The script turned out better than anybody expected and my financiers were like, 'We should try to go out to somebody, this is a great part for a woman.' Megan was on the list. I was like, 'Well, we’re never going to get Megan Fox, that's ridiculous. It’s a little movie.' I was like, 'We can’t wait for the big movie star to say 'Yes' or 'No,' give it the weekend and we can just move on with our lives.' She read it and said 'Yes' the next day, which never happens ever."

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think.

Rogue tells the story of a small mercenary unit of soldiers who have been engaged by the governor of an African country to rescue his daughter who has been kidnapped. This unit go in, there's more than one girl so their plan is immediately compromised, and then their extraction goes wrong. So, suddenly they find themselves on the run from the bad guys, looking for refuge in Africa, and come across an abandoned farm, or they think it's abandoned. While they're hunkering down they realize that the farm was used as a poachers' stronghold and a breeding place for lions for the hunting industry and the East Asian medicinal market. And though the lions seem to have escaped, there's clearly one still around.

Catch Rogue on VOD next month.