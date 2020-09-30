Michael Mann's COLLATERAL Starring Tom Cruise & Jamie Foxx Will Make Its 4K Ultra HD Debut This December

Paramount Home Entertainment has officially announced plans to release Michael Mann's critically acclaimed action thriller Collateral on 4K Ultra HD on December 8.
Also, as an added bonus, the studio has confirmed that Mann himself supervised the 4K remaster, making it a more than worthwhile addition to your collection this holiday season. It will also include all of the previously released Blu-ray special features.
The 2004 release stars Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick; Mission: Impossible 7) in one of his deadilest roles to date as the ruthless contract killer Vincent, who enlists the services of a local cabbie named Max, played by Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained; Ray), to transport him on his latest job, which involves him completing five hits on one night. Jada Pinkett Smith (The Matrix 4; Gotham) and Mark Ruffalo (Avengers: Endgame; Avengers: Infinity War) co-star.
The film earned two Academy Award nominations, including Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for Jamie Foxx, and grossed over $220.9 million on an estimated $65 million production budget.
Remastered under the supervision of the director, this new 4K Ultra HD presentation features HDR (High Dynamic Range) for more detail, brightness, vivid color, and greater contrast. The Blu-ray in the Combo Pack is also remastered, offering an exceptional viewing experience.
The 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo includes access to a Digital copy of the film, as well as the following previously released bonus content:
- Commentary by Director Michael Mann
- City of Night: The Making of Collateral
- Special Delivery
- Deleted Scene with Commentary
- Shooting on Location: Annie’s Office
- Tom Cruise & Jamie Foxx Rehearse
- Visual FX: MTA Train
A stylish and compelling noir thriller, COLLATERAL received both critical and audience acclaim.