Michael Mann's COLLATERAL Starring Tom Cruise & Jamie Foxx Will Make Its 4K Ultra HD Debut This December

At long last, Paramount Home Entertainment is finally releasing one of Michael Mann's best, Collateral , which stars Tom Cruise & Jamie Foxx, on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever this holiday season!

Paramount Home Entertainment has officially announced plans to release Michael Mann's critically acclaimed action thriller Collateral on 4K Ultra HD on December 8.

Also, as an added bonus, the studio has confirmed that Mann himself supervised the 4K remaster, making it a more than worthwhile addition to your collection this holiday season. It will also include all of the previously released Blu-ray special features.

The 2004 release stars Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick; Mission: Impossible 7) in one of his deadilest roles to date as the ruthless contract killer Vincent, who enlists the services of a local cabbie named Max, played by Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained; Ray), to transport him on his latest job, which involves him completing five hits on one night. Jada Pinkett Smith (The Matrix 4; Gotham) and Mark Ruffalo (Avengers: Endgame; Avengers: Infinity War) co-star.

The film earned two Academy Award nominations, including Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for Jamie Foxx, and grossed over $220.9 million on an estimated $65 million production budget.