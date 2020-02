MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7 & 8 Brings Back Henry Czerny As Former IMF Director Eugene Kittridge

The original Head of the IMF is back! Director Chris McQuarrie revealed yesterday that Henry Czerny will reprise his role from the 1996 film in Tom Cruise's upcoming Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 !

The best intentions often come back to haunt you. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - FALLOUT finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.







Mission: Impossible - Fallout features:

Director: Chris McQuarrie

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

Henry Cavill as August Walker

Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell

Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn

Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust

Sean Harris as Solomon Lane

Angela Bassett as Erica Sloane

Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis/White Widow

Michelle Monaghan as Julia Meade

Wes Bentley as Erik

Frederick Schmidt as Zola Mitsopolis

Alec Baldwin as Alan Hunley

Liang Yang as "John Lark"

Kristoffer Joner as Nils Delbruuk



Well, here's an unexpected, but welcome, surprise as director Chris McQuarrie revealed yesterday that Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible; Sharp Objects; Ready or Not) will reprise his role as Eugene Kittridge, the former Head of the IMF, in Tom Cruise's highly-anticipatedCzerny's inclusion will mark the second time McQuarrie has directly referenced the original 1996 film since he took over the helm of the franchise, after previously featuring a surprising reference to Max (Vanessa Redgrave) and introducing her children - Alanna (Vanessa Kirby) and Zola Mitsopolis (Frederick Schmidt) - inCzerny joins an all star-studded cast, headlined, of course, by 3x Academy Award-nominee Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick) as Ethan Hunt and also joins fellow returning star Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible - Fallout), who is set to reprise her role as Ilsa Faust as well as franchise newcomers Hayley Atwell (Avengers: Endgame), Pom Klementieff (Avengers: Endgame), Shea Whigham (Joker) and Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: Dark Phoenix).No word yet on who will actually make up Ethan Hunt's team for his seventh and eighth adventures, but it's more probable than not that some combination of Ving Rhames (Luther Stickell), Simon Pegg (Benji Dunn), Jeremy Renner (William Brandt), Angela Bassett (Erica Sloane), Vanessa Kirby (White Widow), Paula Patton (Jane Carter) and/or Maggie Q (Zhen Lei) will also be back in some capacity.Both sequels are expected to film back-to-back withset to light the fuse in theaterson July 23, 2021 while its sequel,, will open the following summer on August 5, 2022.