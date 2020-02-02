MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7 & 8 To Bring Back Henry Czerny As Former IMF Director Eugene Kittridge
Well, here's an unexpected but welcome surprise, as director Chris McQuarrie revealed yesterday that Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible; Sharp Objects; Ready or Not) will reprise his role as Eugene Kittridge, the former Head of the IMF, in Tom Cruise's highly-anticipated Mission: Impossible 7 & Mission: Impossible 8.
Czerny's inclusion will mark the second time McQuarrie has directly referenced the original 1996 film since he took over the helm of the franchise, after previously featuring a surprising reference to Max (Vanessa Redgrave) and introducing her children - Alanna (Vanessa Kirby) and Zola Mitsopolis (Frederick Schmidt) - in Mission: Impossible - Fallout,
Czerny joins an all-star cast, headlined, of course, by 3x Academy Award-nominee Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick) as Ethan Hunt, as well as fellow returning star Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible - Fallout), who is set to reprise her role as Ilsa Faust alongside franchise newcomers Hayley Atwell (Avengers: Endgame), Pom Klementieff (Avengers: Endgame), Shea Whigham (Joker) and Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: Dark Phoenix).
No word yet on who will actually make up Ethan Hunt's team for his seventh and eighth adventures, but it's more probable than not that some combination of Ving Rhames (Luther Stickell), Simon Pegg (Benji Dunn), Jeremy Renner (William Brandt), Angela Bassett (Erica Sloane), Vanessa Kirby (White Widow), Paula Patton (Jane Carter) and/or Maggie Q (Zhen Lei) will also be back in some capacity.
Both sequels are expected to film back-to-back with Mission: Imposssible 7 set to light the fuse in theaters on July 23, 2021 while its sequel, Mission: Impossible 8, will open the following summer on August 5, 2022.
The best intentions often come back to haunt you. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - FALLOUT finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.
Mission: Impossible - Fallout features:
Director: Chris McQuarrie
Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt
Henry Cavill as August Walker
Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell
Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn
Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust
Sean Harris as Solomon Lane
Angela Bassett as Erica Sloane
Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis/White Widow
Michelle Monaghan as Julia Meade
Wes Bentley as Erik
Frederick Schmidt as Zola Mitsopolis
Alec Baldwin as Alan Hunley
Liang Yang as "John Lark"
Kristoffer Joner as Nils Delbruuk
Mission: Impossible - Fallout is now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital HD!
