MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7 And 8 Both Pushed Back; Will Now Open Nov. 2021 & Nov. 2022, Respectively

The next two Mission: Impossible movies have both been given later release dates amid ongoing production delays resulting from the coronavirus crisis. Dungeons & Dragons has also been pushed back...

Paramount has confirmed that both Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 have been pushed back.

The next installment in the blockbuster action franchise was scheduled to hit theaters on July 23, 2021, but has now been moved to Nov. 19, 2021. The eighth film in the series, meanwhile, will now open on Nov. 4, 2022 instead of Aug. 5, 2022.

These reshuffles have also impacted some of the studio's other upcoming releases. Sci-Fi flick The Tomorrow War, which will star Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt, has taken MI7's original spot of July 23, 2021. It was scheduled to open this December. The upcoming Dungeons and Dragons reboot has also been bumped from Nov. 19, 2021 to May 27, 2022.

In addition, Paramount has taken horror-thriller Spell off its slate altogether, while Paw Patrol has been set for Aug. 20, 2021.

Mission: Impossible 7 (and 8, presumably) will see the return of Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick) as IMF ace Ethan Hunt, along with Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, and Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn. Newcomers to the franchise include Hayley Atwell (Avengers: Endgame), Pom Klementieff (Avengers: Endgame), Shea Whigham (Joker) and Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: Dark Phoenix).