MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7 Set Video Shows Tom Cruise Riding A Motorcycle Off The Edge Of A Cliff

No, that headline is no exaggeration! In this video from the set of Mission: Impossible 7 , star Tom Cruise quite literally drives a motorbike off the edge of a cliff. Here's what happened next...

It's no secret that Tom Cruise performs his own stunts (it must be a nightmare to ensure the man), but this might be his most insane - and deadliest - to date. While he recently braved a London cinema to watch Tenet, the feat he pulled off for the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7 is even more daring.

After director Christopher McQuarrie took to Twitter yesterday to tease an epic looking stunt, footage has now found its way online which is well and truly a sight to behold.

As you can see in the player below, Cruise drives a motorcycle off a massive ramp before parachuting to the ground. While the actor constantly seems to try and outdo himself from movie to movie, this is undeniably more dangerous than anything we've seen from him before now, and there are probably a million different ways this could have ended up going horribly wrong.

Cruise is followed by a drone and helicopter, and this is bound to look downright insane in Mission: Impossible 7 (don't be surprised if we catch a glimpse of it whenever the first trailer is released).

Check out the jaw-dropping video here:

