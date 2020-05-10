MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7 Set Videos See Tom Cruise And Hayley Atwell Standing Atop A Moving Train

Mission: Impossible 7 is shooting again, and director Christopher McQuarrie has been spotted standing atop a moving train alongside stars Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell. Check out the videos after the jump!

Mission: Impossible 7 is clearly going to be a movie that pushes action to the limits, and that's evident from a new set video which has found its way online today.

Shooting is currently taking place in Norway, and director Christopher McQuarrie can be seen standing atop a train as Tom Cruise takes a seat and waves at those passing. Co-star Hayley Atwell, meanwhile, later shared her own video, revealing what the view is like from the top of that train!

When McQuarrie and Cruise get together, it's clear something crazy is going to happen, and this latest instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise is shaping up to be the biggest yet based on what we've seen from the set. Unfortunately, with so much uncertainty in Hollywood, a trailer is likely a long way off, so footage like this is going to have to do for now!

However, with the release date set for next November, here's hoping this is one blockbuster that's not delayed (though with the way things are going, it could be pushed further down the calendar).

Take a look at both of the videos below:

