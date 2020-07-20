MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7 Star Rebecca Ferguson Teases Her Sniper Training For The Movie

Paramount Pictures was forced to halt work on Mission: Impossible 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Rebecca Ferguson is back training for her return as Ilsa Faust...with a massive sniper rifle.

Work was halted on Mission: Impossible 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's expected to resume soon. That's evident from this newly revealed behind the scenes photo shared by star Rebecca Ferguson as the actress takes hold of a massive sniper rifle as part of her training.

Ferguson is working with Bare Arms, a UK-based company that provides military advisors and firearm training to a variety of movies and TV shows.

Production on Mission: Impossible 7 started earlier this year, but was cut short, and it could be tricky for work to resume as planned, especially with so many on-location shoots planned. Cruise was, however, spotted training on a quad bike in the UK earlier this month, so it does likely that director Christopher McQuarrie will resume filming the action-packed Fallout sequel soon.

The pandemic has affected the movie in other ways too, as scheduling conflicts resulted in Nicolas Hoult dropping out as the villain (leading to him being replaced by Titans' Esai Morales).

Check out Ferguson's Instagram post below, and keep checking back here for updates.

