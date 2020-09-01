X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX Actor Nicholas Hoult Joins MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7 In A Villainous Role
Nicholas Hoult has joined the cast of Mission: Impossible 7. Director Christopher McQuarrie broke the news over Instagram before it was picked up by THR. No details on his role were provided, but the trade believes that he will play a villain.
As director Christopher McQuarrie continues to round out the cast of his next two Mission: Impossible movies, the latest addition is X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Mad Max: Fury Road actor Nicholas Hoult...
Hoult, who narrowly missed out on landing the part of Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves' upcoming reboot, is best known for playing Beast in Fox's now defunct X-Men franchise, and has also appeared in the likes of Mad Max: Fury Road, Tolkien, and The Favorite.
He now joins fellow MI newcomers Shea Whigham (Kong: Skull Island), Hayley Atwell (Captain America: TFA) and Pom Klementieff (Avengers: Endgame), while Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson will return as Ethan Hunt and Ilsa Faust.
McQuarrie will write and direct the next two Mission: Impossible films, which are set to hit theaters on July 23, 2021, and Aug. 5, 2022.
