X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX Actor Nicholas Hoult Joins MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7 In A Villainous Role

Nicholas Hoult has joined the cast of. Director Christopher McQuarrie broke the news over Instagram before it was picked up by THR. No details on his role were provided, but the trade believes that he will play a villain.Hoult, who narrowly missed out on landing the part of Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves' upcoming reboot, is best known for playing Beast in Fox's now defunctfranchise, and has also appeared in the likes ofandHe now joins fellownewcomers Shea Whigham (), Hayley Atwell () and Pom Klementieff (), while Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson will return as Ethan Hunt and Ilsa Faust.McQuarrie will write and direct the next two Mission: Impossible films, which are set to hit theaters on July 23, 2021, and Aug. 5, 2022.