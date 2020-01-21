Netflix Releases Trailer For SPENSER: FOR HIRE Remake Starring Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke And Post Malone
Netflix has released the first trailer for its Spencer: For Hire remake, Spenser Confidential, which features Mark Wahlberg, Duke Malone, and Bokeem Woodbine. It certainly packs a punch (literally!).
If you're of a certain age, the original Spenser: For Hire TV show was probably a guilty pleasure, and Netflix is now looking to capitalize on that nostalgia with this Peter Berg-directed remake.
The Peter Berg-directed film is definitely more of a loose adaptation of the Robert B. Parker detective novels when compared to the original '80s TV series. That's because this new spin is based on the more recent Spenser novels from author Ace Atkins who was selected by Parker's estate to write new entries in the series following Parker's death. Specifically, this new film is based on Wonderland, which was published in 2013.
Spenser Confidential will begin streaming on Netflix in the U.S. on March 6.
For a trip back down memory lane, here's the original opening for the Spenser: For Hire TV show starring Robert Ulrich and Avery Brooks.
When two Boston Police officers are murdered, ex-cop Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) teams up with his no-nonsense roommate, Hawk (Winston Duke), to take down criminals in this action-comedy.
Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) — an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it — just got out of prison and is leaving Boston for good. But first he gets roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a promising amateur. That's Hawk (Winston Duke), a brash, no-nonsense MMA fighter convinced he'll be a tougher opponent than Spenser ever was. When two of Spenser’s former colleagues turn up murdered, he recruits Hawk and his foul-mouthed ex-girlfriend, Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger), to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice. From director Peter Berg, SPENSER CONFIDENTIAL is an action-comedy co-starring Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron, and Post Malone. Inspired by Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland, a best-selling novel by Ace Atkins.
