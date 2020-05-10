Ryan Reynolds Steps Out Of The Background In A Fun-Filled New Trailer & Poster For FREE GUY

20th Century Studios and Walt Disney Studios have released a brand new official trailer for Shawn Levy's Free Guy, an upcoming sci-fi/action-comedy starring Golden Globe-nominee Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool; Deadpool 2) in the lead role.
The plot centers around Guy (Ryan Reynolds), a non-playable background character working as a bank teller in a popular open world video game, who, thanks to a code developed by rogue programmers Milly (Jodie Comer) and Keys (Joe Keery), becomes self-aware and takes it upon himself to level-up as the hero of the story and save his world from being shut down forever.
In addition to Reynolds, the cast will feature Golden Globe-nominee and Primetime Emmy-winner Jodie Comer (Killing Eve; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Joe Keery (Stranger Things; Molly's Game), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out; Uncle Drew), Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project; Brockmire), Camille Kostek (I Feel Pretty; Sports Illustrated Swimsuit) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok; Thor: Love and Thunder).
Ryan Reynolds stars as a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, and decides to become the hero of his own story—one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way, before it is too late.
Free Guy hits theaters December 11
