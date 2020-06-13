Salma Hayek Is Locked-and-Loaded On The First Official Teaser Poster For THE HITMAN'S WIFE'S BODYGUARD

While the film isn't due out in theaters for well over a year, Salma Hayek ( The Eternals ) has shared a teaser poster for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard , which co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.

Following the unexpected success of The Hitman's Bodyguard in 2017, Lionsgate was quick to greenlight a sequel - The HItman's Wife's Bodyguard - bringing back all three stars Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Samuel L. Jackson (Avengers: Endgame), and Salma Hayek (The Eternals) for another batshit crazy adventure.

The Patrick Hughes-directed action-comedy was initially slated to open on August 28 of this year, but due to the currently ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it was delayed one whole year to August 20, 2021.

Despite decidedly mixed reviews, the original managed to find its audience in the late summer months and grossed over $180.6 million worldwide on an estimated $30 million to $69 million production budget, which likely made a follow-up a no-brainer for the studio.

In addition to the principal trio, the sequel will also feature Frank Grillo (Captain America: Civil War), Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro), Richard E. Grant (Logan), Tom Hopper (Game of Thrones), Gabriella Wright (Arrow) and Morgan Freeman (Bruce Almighty) in key roles.

While the marketing campaign won't really begin until next summer, Salma Hayek wanted to give her fans something to get excited about and shared the film's first official teaser poster featuring her and her co-stars all standing locked-and-loaded.