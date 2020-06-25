ENOLA HOLMES First-Look Images Feature Stars Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill & Sam Clafin

The first official stills from Netflix's Enola Holmes adaptation are now online, giving us a glimpse of Stranger Things ' Millie Bobby Brown as the sister of the famed literary sleuth (Henry Cavill)...

Netflix (Via EW and Total Film) has debuted the first official promo images for Enola Holmes, which will adapt Nancy Springer popular series of Enola Holmes Mysteries YA novels.

The stills provide a first look at Man of Steel star Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Hunger Games' Sam Clafin as his older brother Mycroft, and Stranger Things alum Millie Bobby Brown as his younger sister Enola.

This take on the story, which comes to us from Killing Eve director Harry Bradbeer and His Dark Materials writer Jack Thorne, begins with Enola "waking on her 16th birthday to find her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has vanished. An assortment of gifts have been left behind, but there are no apparent clues to her whereabouts. Now in the care of her two older brothers, who want to ship her off to a finishing school, Enola escapes through London to find her mom."

Bradbeer explains why he feels Enola Homes will bring fans a "fresh approach" to the famous literary detective and his highly dysfunctional family.

“There was the fact that there was a sister that people probably hadn’t considered existed," the director tells Total Film. "That automatically brings the whole feminist stance and a feminist angle on the Holmes story, which was particularly interesting to me, as Holmes was thought of as being someone who was a little bit of a misogynist.”

Enola Holmes is set to premiere on Netflix this September.