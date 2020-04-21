Netflix Picks Up Streaming Rights To ENOLA HOLMES Starring Millie Bobby Brown And Henry Cavill

With Hollywood currently at a standstill, Legendary Pictures has just made the decision to move the star-studded Enola Holmes from theaters to Netflix! Find out more details after the jump...

2020 was shaping up to be a big year for Legendary, and while Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong remain on the release calendar, Enola Holmes is now heading to Netflix instead. The movie revolves around Sherlock Holmes' teenage sister (played by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown), and it's based on the Edgar Award-nominated book series by Nancy Springer.

Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer helmed the movie, which features a star-studded cast made up of names like Sam Claflin, Fiona Shaw, Helena Bonham Carter, and Henry Cavill.

As The Hollywood Reporter explains, "The movie’s plot revolves around the disappearance of Enola's mother on her 16th birthday. The budding detective seeks out her older brothers for help, but rather than aid her they are more interested in sending her back to finishing school. Undeterred, Enola heads to London, encountering a cast of colourful characters in her quest to find her mother."

Enola Holmes wrapped production last September, and while it was a very different sort of movie for Legendary, the hope is that it would resonate with filmgoers of all ages. However, given the current climate, it seems the studio decided to cut their losses and have it debut on Netflix instead (they likely scored a big money deal for that at a time when a cash injection is needed).

A release date hasn't been revealed for Enola Holmes, but it will likely be later this year.