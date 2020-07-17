THE GOONIES, BEETLEJUICE, & The SHERLOCK HOLMES Movies Coming To 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Next Month

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced that two bonafide classics (and the Sherlock Holmes movies) will be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray later next month. Get more details after the jump...

As Warner Bros. continues to release popular movies from its back catalog on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, the latest classics to get the hi-def treatment have been announced.

Richard Donner’s The Goonies (1985), Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice (1988), and Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes (2009) and Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows (2011), will all be released in the 4K format on August 28th. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like any new bonus features will be included.

The Sherlock Holmes flicks are fairly recent, but fans have been waiting for Ultra HD versions of The Goonies and Beetlejuice for years at this stage, so this should come as a very welcome update. We've been hearing rumblings about sequels to both for a long time, but it doesn't look like it's meant to be - although Burton has stated in the past that he'd love to bring the cast back for more Bettlejuice (Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder have also said they'd be interested in reprising their roles).

For now, we'll have to make to with watching the originals in HD. Check out the press release below, and let us know if you plan on picking up any of these movies when they're released next month.