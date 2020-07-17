THE GOONIES, BEETLEJUICE, & The SHERLOCK HOLMES Movies Coming To 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Next Month

As Warner Bros. continues to release popular movies from its back catalog on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, the latest classics to get the hi-def treatment have been announced.
Richard Donner’s The Goonies (1985), Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice (1988), and Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes (2009) and Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows (2011), will all be released in the 4K format on August 28th. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like any new bonus features will be included.
The Sherlock Holmes flicks are fairly recent, but fans have been waiting for Ultra HD versions of The Goonies and Beetlejuice for years at this stage, so this should come as a very welcome update. We've been hearing rumblings about sequels to both for a long time, but it doesn't look like it's meant to be - although Burton has stated in the past that he'd love to bring the cast back for more Bettlejuice (Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder have also said they'd be interested in reprising their roles).
For now, we'll have to make to with watching the originals in HD. Check out the press release below, and let us know if you plan on picking up any of these movies when they're released next month.
WARNER BROS. HOME ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES THE GOONIES, BEETLEJUICE, SHERLOCK HOLMES, AND SHERLOCK HOLMES: A GAME OF SHADOWS COMING TO 4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY™ IN AUGUST
4 FILMS TO BE AVAILABLE IN 4K RESOLUTION WITH HIGH DYNAMIC RANGE (HDR) FOR THE FIRST TIME
4K Ultra HD showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, and more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before. For the complete 4K Ultra HD experience with HDR, a 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR, an Ultra HD Blu-ray player and a high-speed HDMI (category 2) cable are required.
The Goonies, Beetlejuice, Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows will be available on August 28th on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and feature an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature film in 4K with HDR, a Blu-ray disc with the feature film and special features in HD. Fans can also own the 4 films in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers on August 28th.
The Goonies, Beetlejuice, Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray will contain the same special features that were included on each of the film’s previous Blu-ray releases. The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of Beetlejuice will feature a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead.
To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar. Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.