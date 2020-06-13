SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Remains Atop The Watched At Home Top 20 As Everyone Holds Well

Unlike last week, this week's Watched at Home Top 20 saw little change with Sonic the Hedgehog retaining its top spot while The Invisible Man , Birds of Prey , Bad Boys 3 and Jumanji 3 stayed top five.

With major theater chains expected to remain closed indefinitely and no major releases on the horizon, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group recently introduced the "Watched at Home Top 20" list, which tallies up the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital (excluding outside subscription-based streaming platforms).

For the third week in a row, Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog remained the top film, continuing its strong streak of physical & digital sales and rentals. The top five remained the same as well, with Universal's The Invisible Man, Warner Bros.' Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), Sony's Bad Boys for Life, and Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level retaining their positions from last week.

With no major new home video releases, there weren't many major changes. Disney's Onward jumped two spots, Sony's Fantasy Island dipped one spot, Warner Bros. TV's Rick and Morty season four jumped up to #10, Warner Bros. Animation's Justice League Dark: Apokolips War fell to #17, and Warner Bros.' complete 8-film Harry Potter collection reentered the Top 20.

For the week of June 11, here is the ‘Watched at Home Top 20’ list: