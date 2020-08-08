SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Spinoff Writer Tapped To Pen Mark Millar's REBORN For Netflix

Another Millarworld project coming to Netflix has found a writer, with the scribe behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse signing on to pen Reborn for The LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay.

We're still waiting on the first Millarworld adaptation to hit Netflix after comic book writer Mark Millar signed a huge deal with the streaming service in 2017, but their adaptation of Reborn has now found a writer. Relative newcomer Bek Smith has been tapped to pen the screenplay according to The Hollywood Reporter, while The LEGO Batman Movie's Chris McKay has signed up to direct.

Interestingly, Sandra Bullock is producing the project, so we can likely expect it to attract an all-star cast (the trade confirms that this will be a feature film rather than a TV series).

In Millar and Greg Capullo's comic book series, we follow an 80-year-old woman who dies in hospital and later wakes up as a much younger version of herself in a fantasy land of monsters and dragons where an endless war between good and evil rages on. Reunited with old friends and her loved ones, she sets off with her father and childhood dog to track down her husband.

Both Millar and Capullo will serve as executive producers on the project. Netflix is likely hoping Reborn will be as successful as the female-led The Old Guard.

Smith is one of the talents to have come out of Marvel's writers program, and is currently working on both the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse spinoff an an adaptation of DC/Vertigo comic book 100 Bullets.

Are you excited to check out Reborn?