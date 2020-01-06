STAR WARS: TROS Second Unit Director Victoria Mahoney In Talks To Helm KILL THEM ALL Adaptation

History-making Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker second unit director Victoria Mahoney is in talks with Paramount Pictures to helm the studio's adaptation of Kyle Starks' graphic novel, Kill Them All ...

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywlaker second unit director Victoria Mahoney (Yelling to The Sky, Misfits) recently made history by becoming the first black woman to take on a directorial role in iconic franchise, and she's now lined up her first big studio project as a solo filmmaker.

According to THR, Mahoney is in talks with Paramount Pictures to helm the upcoming adaptation of Kill Them All.

Kyle Starks' 2015 Oni Press graphic novel is described as a love letter to 1990s action movies, and tells the story of a "betrayed murderess on a revenge campaign and a hard-drinking former cop who team up to take down a crime lord. Their nemesis rules from atop a 15-story Miami high-rise, so the duo must go floor by floor cutting through assassins, murderers, Luchadore gang bosses, ex-boyfriends and office workers."

The movie is being produced by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec (Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) from a script by James Coyne (Vikingdom, Vanished).

Before making her directorial debut with Yelling at the Sky starring Zoe Kravitz and Jason Clarke, Mahoney appeared in several minor movie and TV roles including Seinfeld and Legally Blond.

What do you guys make of this news? Any Kill Them All fans out there?