SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer To Adapt Thriller SIX YEARS For Netflix

Following his directorial efforts in Suicide Squad and Bright , filmmaker David Ayer is going back to his roots for a Netflix adaptation of Harlan Coben's Six Years , a narrative about obession . . .

While David Ayer has had his share of misses of late, it is no doubt that the director has a knack of creating compelling stories when given the right material. Thankfully, Netflix is giving the director another opportunity to return to form, this time with an adaptation of Six Years, the bestselling Harlan Coben novel that follows a college professor obsessed with picking up the pieces of a past lover, one that has left a myriad of missing blanks to be filled. The adaptation was optioned in 2013 by several studios. Hugh Jackman was on board as the lead for this past iteration of the material. He has since left the project.

Deadline broke the news of this film on Thursday, which will be Ayer's next project following the release of his Shia LaBeouf-vehicle Tax Collector, which is aiming for a release later this year.

This direction for Ayer is certainly one that is going to challenge the filmmaker, which is super welcome and exciting. Ayer has been criticized for reusing the same beats throughout his filmography. But this adaptation seems like a different beast entirely from his previous outings. Six Years is still a ways off, but it'll be exciting to see the project come together.

Are you excited for director David Ayer's next film?