SUPERWORLD: Jason Bateman To Direct Story About A World Full Of Superpowers... And One Man With None

Ozark star Jason Bateman is once again stepping behind the camera for Superworld , an adaptation of Gus Krieger's novel focusing on the only man on Earth without superpowers. Read on for details...

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Jason Bateman is set to direct a big screen adaptation of Superworld, a recently released novel by Gus Krieger. Released exclusively as an Audible audiobook, the premise is an intriguing one as it takes place on an Earth where everyone has superpowers... except for one man.

The story is set in 2038, and focuses on Ignatius Lohman, the aforementioned man without any sort of special abilities. Stuck in a white collar job, his father is one of the most powerful people on the planet and the leader of Peerless, the world's defence organisation. However, Lohman finally gets the chance to shine when a corporate overlord emerges with the ability to neutralise powers.

Described as having a tone similar Pixar's The Incredibles, Mark Perez is penning the screenplay (he previously worked with Bateman on Game Night).

While Bateman is perhaps best known for his acting career (receiving an Emmy nomination last week for "Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series" for Ozark), he's made a name for himself behind the camera as well, and recently worked with Perez on an untitled comedy coming to Netflix which will star The Suicide Squad actor John Cena.

Given everything that's going on right now, it will probably be a while before we get to see anything from this one, but with a writer and director now in place, a cast could start coming together soon.