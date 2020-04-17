TENET: John David Washington & Robert Pattinson Get To Work In New UHD Stills

Warner Bros. Pictures has released five new ultra hi-resolution stills from Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated action/sci-fi epic starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson!Take a look...

Well, it looks like John David Washington was practicing wearing a mask long before it became mandatory...

Warner Bros. Pictures has released five ultra hi-resolution stills from Christopher Nolan's upcoming action epic, Tenet, and while plot details are still being kept heavily under wraps, the photos do offer minor details about what to expect when WB is finally able to unleash Nolan's latest masterwork upon the world.

With theaters expected to remain closed for the foreseeable future due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a vast majority of the biggest summer blockbusters, including the WB-backed Wonder Woman 1984, have already vacated their release dates. However, despite the indefinite uncertainty, Tenet currently remains on schedule to open on July 17, although that is now likely subject to change.

The cast is headlined by John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman; Ballers), who is joined by Robert Pattinson (The Batman; Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Dimple Kapadia (Dil Chahta Hai; Dil Aashna Hai), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron; Kick-Ass), Clémence Poésy (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows; In Bruges), Himesh Patel (Yesterday; Avenue 5), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight; The Prestige), and Kenneth Branagh (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets; Murder on the Orient Express).





Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.



Nolan wrote and directed the film, utilizing a mixture of IMAX® and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen. “Tenet” was filmed on location across seven countries.



“Tenet” is being produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan. Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer.



Nolan’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. The score is composed by Ludwig Göransson.







