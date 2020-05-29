TENET TV Spot Further Explores The Art Of Inversion; John David Washington Features In New Stills

While it's unclear whether Tenet will actually open in theaters this summer, the marketing campaign rolls on, and now even more new stills have been released along with an action-packed new TV spot.

Following last week's new trailer, Warner Bros. Pictures (via Esquire) has released a brand new TV spot and three new stills from Christopher Nolan's upcoming sci-fi actioner Tenet, offering a new look at the time-bending action to come as we learn just a little bit more about the film's use of time travel inversion.

The new cover story does confirm that Tenet is still tentatively scheduled to open on July 17, but like the trailer, the TV spot explicitly states that the film is simply "Coming to Theaters" without giving any sort of indication as to when that might actually happen.

While plans are being established for theaters to reopen safely, all signs are pointing toward the Nolan-directed epic ultimately getting delayed to a later date, or possibly even into 2021. If/when Tenet is delayed, there has been some speculation that it could be moved to either August 14, which is currently occupied by Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984, or to December 18, which is currently occupied by Denis Villeneuve's Dune, although nothing has been decided just yet.

The cast is headlined by John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman; Ballers), who is joined by Robert Pattinson (The Batman; Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Dimple Kapadia (Dil Chahta Hai; Dil Aashna Hai), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron; Kick-Ass), Clémence Poésy (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows; In Bruges), Himesh Patel (Yesterday; Avenue 5), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight; The Prestige), and Kenneth Branagh (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets; Murder on the Orient Express).









































John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.”



Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.



Not time travel. Inversion.



The international cast of “Tenet” also includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.



Nolan wrote and directed the film, utilizing a mixture of IMAX® and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen. “Tenet” is produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan. Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer.



Nolan’s behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. The score is composed by Ludwig Göransson.



“Tenet” was filmed on location across seven countries.



Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Syncopy Production, a Film by Christopher Nolan, “Tenet.” Warner Bros. Pictures is distributing “Tenet” worldwide and has slated the film for a July 17, 2020 release.









Tenet hits theaters July 17

