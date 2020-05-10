THE 355: Character Posters For New Spy Flick Starring Jessica Chastain & Lupita Nyong'o Released

We first reported on plans for an all-female spy adventure from Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg called The 355 almost three years ago, but we haven't had a single update on the project since. Star Jessica Chastain did recently tease something for today with a cryptic Tweet, and now the first poster and a series of character banners have been shared online via the movie's social media pages.
Plot details are few and far between, but we do know that Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger, Penélope Cruz and Bingbing Fan will play agents for various international intelligence agencies who come together to stop a sinister crime organization from acquiring and using a deadly weapon.
We had heard that Marion Cotillard (The Dark Knight Rises) would also appear, but she may have parted ways with the project since. She didn't get a poster, anyway!
Check out the thread below to see the individual posters and find out the names and nationalities of the characters.
The 355 is scheduled to hit theatres this coming January. Be sure to check back later tonight to see the first trailer.
