THE 355: Jessica Chastain Leads A Team Of Super Spies In This Action-Packed Official Trailer

Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer for Simon Kinberg's upcoming spy thriller, The 355, which boasts quite a stellar cast, with 2x Academy Award-nominee Jessica Chastain (X-Men: Dark Phoenix; Interstellar; Zero Dark Thirty), Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong'o (Black Panther, Us; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Diane Kruger (Inglourious Basterds; National Treasure; National Treasure: Book of Secrets), Academy Award-winner Penélope Cruz (Vanilla Sky; Vicky Cristina Barcelona ; Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), and Bingbing Fan (X-Men: Days of Future Past ; Iron Man 3; The Empress of China) in the lead roles.

According to the synopsis, the film will see a CIA agent (Chastain) joining forces with one of her fiercest rivals (Kruger) to recruit a former MI6 computer specialist (Nyong'o) and a Colombian psychologist (Cruz) to embark on a life-or-death mission to recover a top-secret weapon. Their job gets even more difficult when they find themselves being hunted by a mysterious adversary (Fan), who has been tracking them from the get-go.

Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Endgame; Avengers: Infinity War; Captain America: Civil War) and Édgar Ramírez (Gold; Jungle Cruise; Bright) will co-star.

A dream team of formidable female stars come together in a hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting espionage genre in The 355.



When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Oscar®-nominated actress Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger, In the Fade), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Oscar® winner Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Oscar® winner Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan, X-Men: Days of Future Past), who is tracking their every move.



As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world—or get them killed.