THE GENTLEMEN Spoiler-Free Review; "Another Gangster Movie Classic From Guy Ritchie"

The Gentleman is out now in the UK and arrives in the US on January 24th, but is Guy Ritchie's return to the world of gangsters worth checking out after seeing his take on Aladdin ? Find out right here...

Aladdin, but the filmmaker knocked it out of the park with a crowd-pleasing, box office hit which now has everyone anxious for a sequel. However, he's returned to his gangster movie roots with Guy Ritchie was an unexpected choice to take the helm of Disney's family friendlybut the filmmaker knocked it out of the park with a crowd-pleasing, box office hit which now has everyone anxious for a sequel. However, he's returned to his gangster movie roots with The Gentlemen for a film that's every bit as enjoyable, albeit for very different reasons!

With a unique and compelling narrative format, The Gentlemen follows Matthew McConaughey's American "businessman" as he attempts to sell off his English marijuana empire in the hope of having a peaceful retirement. The actor is every bit as good as you'd expect (he's nothing if not reliable since the McConaissance), but it's Charlie Hunnam who really holds things together with perhaps his best dramatic performance to date. He's in his element here and if Pacific Rim and King Arthur didn't work for you, then rest assured that the actor is on top form from start to finish. There are a lot of great supporting players in the movie as well - Hugh Grant and Henry Golding are excellent - but Colin Farrell arguably steals the show by once again showcasing what a fantastic comedic presence he is.

In a movie light on female characters, Michelle Dockery as McConaughey's tough as nails wife is also a welcome addition, and someone who arguably deserved an even larger role.

As you might expect, selling a secret drugs empire for hundreds of millions of dollars is no easy task and in a tale full of double crosses, blackmail, and surprisingly unique deaths, there's a lot to digest here, and it's easy to imagine it being equally as rewarding an experience during repeat viewings.

Ritchie has always been most comfortable as a director exploring the darker side of London (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch may not be to everyone's tastes, but remain modern gangster movie classics) and he's clearly having a blast here. The Gentlemen features plenty of swearing, violence, dark humour, and twists and turns that should keep you hooked for the 113 minutes which breeze by thanks to a story it's easy to get lost in, especially with such an incredible ensemble. Simply put, if you're a fan of gangster movies, you will love this, and it's up there with Ritchie's best films.

The Gentlemen is another gangster movie classic from Guy Ritchie, and as Hugh Grant's hilariously seedy journalist puts it, here's hoping it's "laying pipe" for a sequel.



