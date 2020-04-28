THE RHYTHM SECTION Starring Blake Lively Is Now Available On Blu-ray & DVD

Paramount Home Entertainment has officially released The Rhythm Section on Blu-ray and DVD. It's also currently available to purchase or rent on all major digital platforms.
The action drama was directed by Reed Morano (The Handmaid's Tale; The Power; Billions) and starred Blake Lively (A Simple Favor; The Shallows; Gossip Girl) in the lead role with a supporting cast featuring 2x Academy Award-nominee Jude Law (Captain Marvel; Sherlock Holmes; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) and Golden Globe-nominee Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther; This Is Us; Supernatural).
THE RHYTHM SECTION
From the producers of the James Bond franchise and Emmy®-winning director Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), THE RHYTHM SECTION stars Blake Lively as Stephanie Patrick, a woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When she discovers the wreck was no accident, Stephanie enters the dark, complex world of international espionage seeking vengeance. Her search leads to Iain Boyd (Jude Law), a former MI6 agent who trains her to hunt down those responsible. With nothing left to lose, Stephanie transforms from victim to assassin and discovers that neither revenge nor the truth are what they appear.
The Digital and Blu-ray releases boast more than 40 minutes of exclusive bonus content, including deleted and extended scenes and multiple featurettes detailing the creation and look of this visceral action-thriller.
