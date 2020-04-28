THE RHYTHM SECTION Starring Blake Lively Is Now Available On Blu-ray & DVD

Paramount Home Entertainment has officially released The Rhythm Section on Blu-ray and DVD. It's also currently available to purchase or rent on all major digital platforms.

The action drama was directed by Reed Morano (The Handmaid's Tale; The Power; Billions) and starred Blake Lively (A Simple Favor; The Shallows; Gossip Girl) in the lead role with a supporting cast featuring 2x Academy Award-nominee Jude Law (Captain Marvel; Sherlock Holmes; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) and Golden Globe-nominee Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther; This Is Us; Supernatural).