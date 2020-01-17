Theatrical Trailer and Poster For Daniel Radcliffe's New Sci-Fi Action Movie GUNS AKIMBO Lands Online

Jason Lei Howden after 2015's Deathgasam. The movie follows Radcliffe's character, Miles, as he trolls the wrong people on the live death-match site, Skizim, that is streamed to the public. Weaving joins the fun as Nix, the top player in Skizim who has been matched against Miles after he has guns bolted to his hands and is forced to play the game.



Along with the brand new trailer, Saban Films has released a new poster for the film. Guns Akimbo will be released in select theaters and on digital download, February 28th.











Miles’ (Daniel Radcliffe) nerdy existence as a video game developer takes a dramatic turn when he inadvertently gets caught up as the next contestant with SKIZM, an underground gang live-streaming real-life death matches. While Miles excels at running away from everything, that won’t help him outlast Nix (Samara Weaving), a killer at the top of her game.

