Tom Clancy's WITHOUT REMORSE Moves Back Two Weeks Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic

Just a day after Venom: Let There Be Carnage vacated its October date, Paramount has pushed back their upcoming action thriller Tom Clancy's Without Remorse two weeks to that aforementioned date.

The date was previously occupied by Sony/Marvel's Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but was left vacant yesterday when the Tom Hardy-starrer was moved back to June 25, 2021, a decision presumably made to give the team more than enough time to complete the sequel's extensive post-production process.

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse was directed by Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado; Suburra) with a script from Academy Award-nominee Taylor Sheridan (Wind River; Those Who Wish Me Dead) and will star Primetime Emmy-nominee Michael B. Jordan (Creed; Black Panther) in the lead role as John Clark.

In addition to Jordan, the supporting cast consists of BAFTA Film Award-winner Jamie Bell (Rocketman; Fantastic Four) as Robert Ritter, Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim; Jett) as Karen Greer, Luke Mitchell (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.; Blindspot) as Rowdy, Jacob Scipio (Bad Boys for Life; The Outpost) as Hatchet, Cam Gigandet (The Magnificent Seven; Never Back Down) as Keith Webb, Jack Kesy (Deadpool 2; 12 Strong) as Thunder, Todd Lasance (The Vampire Diaries; The Flash) as Dallas, Brett Gelman (Stranger Things; Fleabag) as Victor Rykov and Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead; Euphoria) as Pastor West.