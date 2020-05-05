Tom Cruise Gearing Up To Shoot New Film In Outer Space With Elon Musk's SpaceX

Some would say this was an inevitability, but it appears as though Tom Cruise is (finally) gearing up to shoot an actual full-length narrative feature film in outer space - a first in cinematic history!

Tom Cruise is going to shoot a movie in space.

Repeat: Deadline is reporting that the 3x Academy Award-nominated and 3x Golden Globe-winner (Top Gun: Maverick; Mission: Impossible - Fallout) is currently in the very early stages of developing a new action/adventure film with Elon Musk's SpaceX that would be shot primarily in outer space - the first time in cinematic history such a feat has ever been attempted for a narrative feature film.

The potentially groundbreaking film will reportedly not be one of the two upcoming Mission: Impossible sequels, which are currently on a production hiatus due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and will be an original adventure.

DHD stresses that everything is still in its very early stages, so no director, writer or studio is currently attached, but we can expect there to be significant interest in acquiring the project if/when Cruise is able to make this high concept dream into a big budget reality.

Up next for Cruise is the long awaited Top Gun: Maverick, which was recently pushed to December 23, 2020, and he's expected to resume filming the highly anticipated Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 sometime this summer, depending on the status of the coronavirus pandemic.

M:I 7 lights the fuse on November 19, 2021 while M:I 8 opens on November 4, 2022.