Tom Cruise's TOP GUN 4K Ultra HD Steebook Finally Set To Arrive This Holiday Season

After being delayed earlier this summer, Paramount Home Entertainment has finally set a new release date for its upcoming limited edition Best Buy-exclusive Steelbook for Tom Cruise's Top Gun !

While it was initially slated to arrive at the beginning of the summer along with the standard 4K Ultra HD release to coincide with the originally planned debut of Top Gun: Maverick this past June, Paramount Home Entertainment has finally set a new release date for their awesome Best Buy-exclusive Top Gun 4K Ultra HD Steelbook.

The set will include a number of exclusive special features, includingg audio commentary from producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Tony Scott, co-screenwriter Jack Epps, Jr., and naval experts; and two featurettes titled, "The Legacy of Top Gun" and "On Your Six – Thirty Years of Top Gun."

The 4K Ultra HD Steelbook will hit stores on December 1 and is currently available to pre-order.