TOP GUN, DAYS OF THUNDER, WAR OF THE WORLDS 4K Ultra HD Details Officially Revealed

To coincide with this year's highly anticipated release of Top Gun: Maverick , Paramount Home Entertainment is bringing three Tom Cruise classics to 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever.

After getting word earlier this year that Paramount Home Entertainment would be bringing a trio of Tom Cruise classics - Tony Scott's Top Gun, Tony Scott's Days of Thunder, and Steven Spielberg's War of the Worlds - to 4K Ultra HD this year, to coincide with the theatrical release of Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick, the studio has now shared full details on each of the upcoming 4K UHD/Blu-ray combo packs.

Top Gun will become available to purchase on Digital UHD on Top Gun Day (May 13) and then, on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray the following Tuesday on May 19. Both War of the Worlds and Days of Thunder will be available the same day.

The Top Gun release will include a brand-new featurette that explores the film’s legacy and enduring popularity through new interviews with Tom Cruise, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and members of the cast of Top Gun: Maverick, including John Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and more. Fans can also enjoy a retrospective segment from 2016 looking back at 30 years of Top Gun. Additional previously released bonus content on the disc includes commentary by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Tony Scott, co-screenwriter Jack Epps, Jr., and naval experts; Danger Zone: The Making of Top Gun; a look inside the real Top Gun; original theatrical promotional material; music videos, and more.

In addition to the standard cover, the original Top Gun will also receive a Best Buy-exclusive 4K Ultra HD Steelbook, featuring some cool new artwork. Days of Thunder will be released as part of a 30th Anniversary special edition while War of the Worlds will receive a special 15th Anniversary special edition.

No word yet on any potential special features.