TOP GUN, DAYS OF THUNDER, WAR OF THE WORLDS 4K Ultra HD Details Officially Revealed

After getting word earlier this year that Paramount Home Entertainment would be bringing a trio of Tom Cruise classics - Tony Scott's Top Gun, Tony Scott's Days of Thunder, and Steven Spielberg's War of the Worlds - to 4K Ultra HD this year, to coincide with the theatrical release of Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick, the studio has now shared full details on each of the upcoming 4K UHD/Blu-ray combo packs.
Top Gun will become available to purchase on Digital UHD on Top Gun Day (May 13) and then, on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray the following Tuesday on May 19. Both War of the Worlds and Days of Thunder will be available the same day.
The Top Gun release will include a brand-new featurette that explores the film’s legacy and enduring popularity through new interviews with Tom Cruise, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and members of the cast of Top Gun: Maverick, including John Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and more. Fans can also enjoy a retrospective segment from 2016 looking back at 30 years of Top Gun. Additional previously released bonus content on the disc includes commentary by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Tony Scott, co-screenwriter Jack Epps, Jr., and naval experts; Danger Zone: The Making of Top Gun; a look inside the real Top Gun; original theatrical promotional material; music videos, and more.
In addition to the standard cover, the original Top Gun will also receive a Best Buy-exclusive 4K Ultra HD Steelbook, featuring some cool new artwork. Days of Thunder will be released as part of a 30th Anniversary special edition while War of the Worlds will receive a special 15th Anniversary special edition.
No word yet on any potential special features.
Celebrate #TopGunDay with the Original Action-Packed Thrill-Ride
on 4K Ultra HD Digital For the First Time!
TOP GUN
Newly Remastered Film Debuts on Digital May 13, 2020 (Top Gun Day)
and on 4K UHD Blu-ray™ May 19
Includes New Exploration of the Film’s Legacy Featuring All-New Interviews*
Feel the need for speed when the blockbuster hit TOP GUN arrives for the first time on 4K Ultra HD Digital in time for Top Gun Day, May 13, 2020, and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on May 19, 2020 from Paramount Home Entertainment.
The Digital* and disc releases will include a brand-new featurette that explores the film’s legacy and enduring popularity through new interviews with Tom Cruise, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and members of the cast of Top Gun: Maverick, including John Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and more. Fans can also enjoy a retrospective segment from 2016 looking back at 30 years of Top Gun. Additional previously released bonus content on the disc includes commentary by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Tony Scott, co-screenwriter Jack Epps, Jr. and naval experts; Danger Zone: The Making of Top Gun; a look inside the real Top Gun; original theatrical promotional material; music videos, and more.
And you can make it a Tom Cruise marathon with two more action-packed favorites arriving on 4K Ultra HD Digital for the first time on May 13: DAYS OF THUNDER and WAR OF THE WORLDS (2005). Both films arrive on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray May 19, 2020.
Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2020, DAYS OF THUNDER reteamed director Tony Scott, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and Cruise in 1990, following their massive success with Top Gun. Featuring some of the most spectacular racing action ever captured on film, the movie further cemented Cruise’s star status. The new 4K Ultra HD release* includes a brand-new featurette looking back on the production with Bruckheimer.
Directed by Steven Spielberg, WAR OF THE WORLDS (2005) celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2020. Cruise took on the starring role in this contemporary retelling of the H.G. Wells classic, which earned over $600M worldwide. The new 4K UHD/Blu-ray Combo Pack includes access to a digital copy of the film, along with over an hour of previously released bonus content, including multiple behind-the-scenes featurettes, production diaries, a look at the characters, and more.