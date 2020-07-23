TOP GUN: MAVERICK & A QUIET PLACE PART II Jet To 2021; SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Sequel Gets A Release Date

It appears the floodgates have indeed opened. Following Disney and Sony's moves, Paramount has pushed back Top Gun: Maverick and A Quiet Place Part , their two biggest releases of the year, to 2021.

With the United States showing no signs of slowing or even containing the currently ongoing coronavirus pandemic anytime soon, it appears Paramount saw the writing on the wall and have decided to push their two biggest releases of the year to 2021.

John Krasinski's horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II has been moved from September 4, 2020 to April 23, 2021 while Tom Cruise's highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick has been shifted from December 23, 2020 to July 1, 2021 - giving it the chance to fully take advantage of the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Paramount has also dated a Sonic the Hedgehog sequel for April 8, 2022. The video game movie adaptation was one of this year's biggest box office successes, grossing over $306.8 million worldwide on an estimated $81M-$95M production budget. It's also currently the second-highest grossing movie of the year, a position it may quite possibly hold for the rest of the calendar year.

While they remain committed to theatrical releases for the aforementioned titles, the studio is on the verge of closing a deal with Amazon Prime Video for their Tom Clancy adaptation Without Remorse, which stars Michael B. Jordan in the lead role as former Navy SEAL and Rainbow Six director John Clark. The film was previously dated for September 18, but is now expected to debut on the streamer.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”



Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.



