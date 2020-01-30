TOP GUN: MAVERICK Photos Introduce Tom Cruise's Elite Squad Of Top Gun Trainees

With Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick expected to have a big presence on Super Bowl Sunday, Paramount has shared six official stills from the highly anticipated film, introducing the new batch of trainees.

Top Gun: Maverick is undoubtedly revving up to be the biggest action movie of the year, as 3x Academy Award-nominated star Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible - Fallout) prepares to bring us never-before-seen practical aeriel sequences that audiences will absolutely have to see to believe.



Speaking with



“For the sequence where Tom got to do some extreme low-altitude flying in this film, we had to get special permission from the Navy to do it. It was one of the most extreme aerial sequences that we could come up with. Also, getting to do a real launch off a carrier and a real landing on a carrier — no one else has been able to ever do that in a movie before. Tom got to fulfill every kind of aviation dream that he had.”



However, unlike the first film, which saw Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, Val Kilmer‘s Tom “Iceman” Kazansky and Anthony Edwards’ Nick “Goose” Bradshaw enter Top Gun school, the pilots in the upcoming sequel will be considerably more experienced and will be back by choice to train for a dangerous new mission under the expert guidance of the legendary Maverick.



“Those pilots were entering the Top Gun school for the first time. In our film, these are all Top Gun graduates who are coming back for a special training detachment — which is another aspect of Top Gun where they can go back for specialized training after they’ve already graduated. They’re at a different level of experience than in the first film.”



Miles Teller plays Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.



Each of the new actors actually experienced the thrill of 1,600 pounds of force in F-18 Super Hornets, which were all specially outfitted with up to six IMAX-quality cameras to capture each actor as they did their best to pretend to pilot the ultra-powerful places, which were actually being operated by a trained Navy pilot in the other seat.

Monica Barbaro plays "Phoenix" in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.



Kosinski elaborates on the once-in-a-lifetime experience for his actors, “The experience is thrilling but very physically grueling. The maneuvers that we were putting them through to tell this story were not something that you can just jump in and do. They all had to go through months of aerial training. We put them through a training course that Tom actually designed himself. He’s a licensed aerobatic pilot, and he was thrown into deep end when he did the first Top Gun without any training. So he knew that they would need to kind of work up to that level. So they started in Cessnas and then worked their way up aerobatic airplanes then into small single-engine jets before they were in the Super Hornet. Occasionally it made some of the actors sick and that even happens to experienced fighter pilots.”

Glen Powell plays “Hangman” in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films



Kosinski also explains how committed his actors had to be to get the shots they needed to make the film as real as possible. “There’s no crew up there. I’m not up there with him, there’s no cinematographer, no hair and makeup. They are responsible for every aspect of the filmmaking process when they’re up in those airplanes.”

Jay Ellis plays "Payback" in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Danny Ramirez plays "Fanboy" in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Lewis Pullman plays "BOB" in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Monica Barbaro and Tom Cruise on the set of Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

