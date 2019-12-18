TOP GUN: MAVERICK - Stunning New Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Confirms The Pulse-Pounding Action Is All Real

Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible - Fallout) is well known for going above and beyond for his audiences and it looks like he's done it again - literally, this time - as he's gotten behind the cockpit for Top Gun: Maverick to create some of the most insane aerial sequences ever captured on film.



The highly anticipated sequel to his 1986 blockbuster will see the 3x Academy Award-nominated star reprise arguably his most iconic role to date as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, and put in charge of training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen.



Paramount has released a stunning new featurette that shows off some of the very real action that will be seen in the film, and how Cruise, director Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion; Only the Brave) and the production team managed to pull it off.





To check out even more new photos from TOP GUN: MAVERICK, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!



After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”



Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.



Top Gun: Maverick features:

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Tom Cruise as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell

Miles Teller as Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw

Jennifer Connelly in an undisclosed role

Jon Hamm in an undisclosed role

Glen Powell in an undisclosed role

Lewis Pullman in an undisclosed role

Charles Parnell in an undisclosed role

Bashir Salahuddin in an undisclosed role

Monica Barbaro in an undisclosed role

Jay Ellis in an undisclosed role

Danny Ramirez in an undisclosed role

Greg Tarzan Davis in an undisclosed role

Ed Harris in an undisclosed role

Jake Picking in an undisclosed role

Raymond Lee in an undisclosed role

Jean Louisa Kelly in an undisclosed role

Val Kilmer as Vice Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky



Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters June 26, 2020