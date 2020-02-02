TOP GUN: MAVERICK - The End Is Inevitable In The Thrilling Official Big Game Spot For Tom Cruise's Latest

As we approach kickoff, the first big movie spot of the night has arrived as Paramount has launched an absolutely unbelievable and insanely thrilling Big Game spot for Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick !



Miles Teller plays Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.



Each of the new actors actually experienced the thrill of 1,600 pounds of force in F-18 Super Hornets, which were all specially outfitted with up to six IMAX-quality cameras to capture each actor as they did their best to pretend to pilot the ultra-powerful places, which were actually being operated by a trained Navy pilot in the other seat.

Monica Barbaro plays "Phoenix" in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.



Kosinski elaborates on the once-in-a-lifetime experience for his actors, “The experience is thrilling but very physically grueling. The maneuvers that we were putting them through to tell this story were not something that you can just jump in and do. They all had to go through months of aerial training. We put them through a training course that Tom actually designed himself. He’s a licensed aerobatic pilot, and he was thrown into deep end when he did the first Top Gun without any training. So he knew that they would need to kind of work up to that level. So they started in Cessnas and then worked their way up aerobatic airplanes then into small single-engine jets before they were in the Super Hornet. Occasionally it made some of the actors sick and that even happens to experienced fighter pilots.”

Glen Powell plays “Hangman” in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films



Kosinski also explains how committed his actors had to be to get the shots they needed to make the film as real as possible. “There’s no crew up there. I’m not up there with him, there’s no cinematographer, no hair and makeup. They are responsible for every aspect of the filmmaking process when they’re up in those airplanes.”

Jay Ellis plays "Payback" in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Danny Ramirez plays "Fanboy" in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Lewis Pullman plays "BOB" in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Monica Barbaro and Tom Cruise on the set of Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

