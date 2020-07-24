TROLLS WORLD TOUR Remains #1 On DEG's Watched At Home List While BRUCE LEE Enters The Top Ten

While DEC's Watched at Home Top 20 list saw little change this week, there were a few new entrants on the weekly list as Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits and Relic entered the mix of films.

As many major theater chains remain closed indefinitely with no major domestic releases on the horizon, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group introduced the "Watched at Home Top 20" list earlier this year, which tallies up the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital (excluding outside subscription-based streaming platforms).

For the third week in a row, Universal's Trolls World Tour was the top film on the list, continuing its surprisingly strong showing on home video after forgoing a traditional theatrical release earlier this year. Screen Media's critically acclaimed war drama The Outpost, which stars Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Scott Eastwood (The Fate of the Furious), was back in second while all three seasons of Paramount's Yellowstone remained in positions three through five.

The backhalf of the top ten saw some reshuffling as Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog moved up to sixth, followed by Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level in seventh, Sony's Bad Boys for Life in eighth, and Universal's The Invisible Man in tenth. There was also a new entrant this week as Criterion's Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits jumped all the way to ninth after hitting Blu-ray last week.

For the week of July 23, here is the ‘Watched at Home Top 20’ list:

Trolls World Tour (DreamWorks/Universal) The Outpost (Screen Media Films) Yellowstone: SSN 1 (Paramount) Yellowstone: SSN 3 (Paramount) Yellowstone: SSN 2 (Paramount) Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) Bad Boys for Life (Sony) Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits (Criterion Collection, 2020) The Invisible Man (Universal) Relic (IFC, 2020) Bloodshot (Sony) Harry Potter (WB, Complete 8-film Coll.) Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn (WB) 1917 (Universal) Force of Nature (Lionsgate, 2020) The Gentlemen (STX/Universal, 2020) The Call of the Wild (Disney, 2020) Jungle Beat: The Movie (Sandcastle Studios & Sunrise Productions) Fantasy Island (Sony)

Source | DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group

Includes U.S. Digital Sales, Digital Rentals (VOD), DVD & Blu-ray for week ended 7.18.20