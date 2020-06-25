TWISTER Reboot In The Works From TOP GUN: MAVERICK Director Joseph Kosinski

Twister is fondly remembered as a disaster movie classic, and Universal Pictures is now moving forward with a reboot which has found a director in Top Gun: Maverick 's Joseph Kosinski. Check it out...

Variety reports that Universal Pictures is looking to reboot Twister, with Top Gun: Maverick director John Kosinski in talks to helm the disaster flick. Veteran producer Frank Marshall is attached to producer, and the studio is reportedly starting to meet with writers to pen the screenplay.

There's no word on what the plot of this reboot will be, but something tells us it will once again revolve around a tornado! The original starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt as two storm chasers who find themselves caught in the midst of one of the worst natural disasters they've ever seen.

Some loved Twister, while others hated it, but it was a massive box office hit back in 1996 and grossed $494 million at the worldwide box office. The special effects at the time were groundbreaking, and there's obviously a lot which could be done with this concept using today's VFX.

As well as the upcoming Top Gun sequel, Kosinki's directing credits include Tron: Legacy and the Tom Cruise-led Oblivion. It would certainly be interesting seeing the Mission: Impossible star battle tornadoes, especially as he's planning to head into outer space for his next big blockbuster.

We'll have to wait and see, but let us know your thoughts on these Twister plans in the usual place!