UNCHARTED Movie Loses Another Director As Travis Knight Departs Video Game Adaptation

It looks like the long in-development Uncharted adaptation is about to lose yet another director, as Bumblebee filmmaker Travis Knight is set to part ways with the project over a scheduling conflict...

Having already lost previous directors Shawn Levy and Dan Trachtenberg, reports are coming in that the live-action Uncharted movie has hit yet another bump in the road on its journey to the big screen.



According to multiple sources, Travis Knight (Bumblebee) has been forced to part ways with the project. Apparently, star Tom Holland's commitment to returning to play Spider-Man in Sony's untitled July 16, 2021 movie may push Uncharted back from its current Dec. 18, 2020 date, leaving Knight no choice but to drop out.



Holland is still attached to play the lead role of Nathan Drake, while Mark Wahlberg is also on board as Sully. The most recent script was turned in by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment.



What do you guys make of this news? Sound off in the comments.

