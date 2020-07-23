Universal Nears Deal For Secret Tom Cruise/Doug Liman Action Film To Be Shot In Space

It sounds like Universal Pictures is ready to enter the danger zone as they're closing in on a deal for Tom Cruise and Doug Liman's super secret project, which will be shot predominantly in space.

Variety is reporting that Univeral Pictures has entered final negotiations to secure the rights to Tom Cruise’s next film, a high-profile and extremely ambitious actioner that is on course to make history by becoming the first full-length narrative feature to be shot predominantly in space.

Frequent collaborator Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow) has signed on to write and direct, and will also serve as a producer alongside Cruise (Mission: Impossible) and the studio. The duo has history with Universal, having previously worked with them on the critically acclaimed biographical comedy drama American Made.

NASA and SpaceX will also be involved, with the former setting the stage for the production aboard the International Space Station and the latter providing the transportation.

The production budget has reportedly been set at approximately $200 million, but, considering the monumental task at hand, that's likely being generous and could be subject to change once all the most minute details are sorted out. For his dual roles as producer and star, as well as a hefty chunk of first-dollar gross participation over a windfall up front, Cruise will make upwards of $30 million to $60 million for the film.

As for when the film could potentially roll cameras, it sounds like it could be a while. The script is still in its earliest stages and Cruise still has two Mission: Impossible sequels, due out in 2021 and 2022, (and possibly a third film with director Chris McQuarrie) to complete before he can even think about leaving the planet. So, if we were to wager an educated guess, it seems like 2022/2023 - when Cruise is 60 - is the safest bet for a production start date.