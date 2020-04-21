WONDER WOMAN 1984 Star Chris Pine Set To Headline Paramount's THE SAINT Reboot

While it may not be Star Trek 4 , it looks like Chris Pine has finally found his Wonder Woman 1984 follow-up in the form of Paramount's upcoming reboot of The Saint , which has Dexter Fletcher directing...

Variety is reporting that Primetime Emmy-nominee Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984; Star Trek Beyond) is in final talks to topline the cast of Paramount's upcoming reboot of The Saint.

The movie, which is based on the 1920s book series of the same name written by Leslie Charteris, tells the tale of Simon Templar, better known as The Saint, who is a renowned criminal and thief for hire who goes on a globetrotting adventure. Pine would play Templar.

2 BAFTA Film Award-nominee Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman; Eddie the Eagle) is directing with a screenplay from Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie; Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter). A production start date has yet to be determined due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it seems as though this will be both Pine and Fletcher's next project once the film industry starts up again.

This will be the third live-action interpretation of The Saint novels, following the 1960s television series starring Roger Moore (The Spy Who Loved Me; For Your Eyes Only) and the 1997 film starring Val Kilmer (Top Gun; Kiss Kiss Bang Bang).

In addition to Wonder Woman 1984, which is due out in theaters on August 14, Pine also recently wrapped Tarik Saleh's Violence of Action, which will co-star Gillian Jacobs (Community; Love) and Ben Foster (3:10 to Yuma; Hell or High Water).