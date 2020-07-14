WONDER WOMAN 1984 Star Gal Gadot To Star In Spy Thriller Penned By Comic Book Writer Greg Rucka

According to a new report doing the rounds, Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot is in talks to take on the lead role in an action/spy thriller from Skydance which is said to be similar to James Bond ...

According to Discussing Film, Gal Gadot is in talks to take on the lead role in an upcoming untitled spy thriller from Skydance. There aren't many specifics right now, but it sounds like the plan is for it to be an action franchise for the Wonder Woman 1984 in the same vein as James Bond and Mission: Impossible (albeit with a strong female lead).

It's said that it could be a "Spy vs. Spy" movie of some sort, and comic book writer Greg Rucka is attached to pen the screenplay. He's worked on everything from Action Comics to Stumptown, Wonder Woman, The Punisher, and Lazarus. His first film script was The Old Guard, the Charlize Theron-led blockbuster which debuted on Netflix this weekend to positive reviews.

It's going to be a busy few years for Gadot as she has Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and Red Notice all on the horizon. The original plan for this spy thriller was to shoot later in the summer, but that latter movie being unfinished due to COVID-19 has likely changed things.

It certainly makes sense to give Gadot her own action franchise, though it will be interesting seeing whether she has as much luck in an original property as she has playing Wonder Woman. Scarlett Johansson has tackled a number of action properties outside of Black Widow with mixed results (Ghost in the Shell and Lucy struggled to make an impact at the box office).

