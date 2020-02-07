AQUAMAN Star Jason Momoa To Voice FROSTY THE SNOWMAN In New Live-Action Movie

Warner Bros. is teaming up with Stampede Ventures for a new, live-action take on Frosty the Snowman , and Aquaman and Justice League star Jason Momoa will be lending his voice to the titular snowman!

Jon Berg and Greg Silverman of Stampede will produce Frosty the Snowman with DC Comics scribe Geoff Johns of Madghost, and Momoa. Berg, Silverman, and Johns were all senior executives at Warner Bros. who played instrumental roles in bringing the Aquaman film to theaters.

What's interesting about that is Berg and Johns were named by Momoa's Justice League co-star Ray Fisher when he accused them of enabling Joss Whedon's "abusive" behavior on set. It doesn't appear Momoa has the same issue with the producers given his involvement in this project.

Elf writer David Berenbaum is penning the screenplay for the CG/live-action film, and Berg says: "From his role as a fearsome count in a land of ice and fire to the oceanic success we all had with Aquaman, it felt only right to realize Jason this time out of snow."

Silverman adds, "We know Jason’s as a true human being filled with love, compassion and a deep connection to ohana — all of which is the living spirit of Xmas and Frosty."

