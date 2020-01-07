BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD Revival In The Works At Comedy Central With Creator Mike Judge On Board

Uhuh-huh-huh. It's been a long time since Beavis and Butt-Head were a part of the pop-culture zeitgeist, but the metal-loving duo are now set to return for a brand new animated series on Comedy Central...

If you grew up in the '90s, chances are you were a fan of Beavis and Butt-Head, and the metal-loving morons are now set to return to our screens after almost a 10-year absence.

Moving from MTV to Comedy Central, a re-imagined take on the adult animated series has received a two-season order, and original creator Mike Judge is set to return as writer and producer. He will also one again voice both characters.

The new deal is said to include spinoffs and specials, along with a new animated series called Jodie, which will focus on a supporting character from MTV’s Daria - itself a spinoff of Beavis and Butthead.

“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central,” said ViacomCBS’ Entertainment's Chris McCarthy. “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”

Beavis and Butt-Head originally ran for seven seasons from 1993 to 1997, and spawned the Beavis and Butt-Head Do America movie in '97. MTV revived the series with Judge back in 2011, but it only ran for one season.

What do you guys make of this news? Will you be happy to see Beavis and Butt-Head again, or do you feel the show had its time?