HENCHMEN: Check Out The Trailer And Poster For Vertical Entertainment's Star-Studded Animated Movie

Vertical Entertainment has released a trailer and poster for Henchmen , a new animated movie which features an incredible cast made up of names like James Marsden, Rosario Dawson, and Nathan Fillion...

Vertical Entertainment recently acquired the U.S. distribution rights to Henchmen, a new animated feature from writer and director Adam Wood. With a star-studded cast that includes Thomas Middleditch, James Marsden, Rosario Dawson, Alfred Molina, Nathan Fillion, and Craig Robinson, this should definitely be worth checking out on VOD/Digital on October 9th.

Based on a story by Jay D. Waxman and Adam Wood, Henchmen is set in a world of super-villains, evil schemes and global domination - but someone has to take out the trash. Welcome to the world of Henchmen, third class.

When Lester (Middleditch), a fresh-faced recruit, joins the Union of Evil, he is assigned to a motley crew of blue-collar workers led by fallen henchmen Hank. But when Lester accidentally steals a super villain's ultimate weapon, Hank must break his risk-nothing code to save the boy he's befriended, even if it means becoming the one thing he has always avoided: a hero.

Superhero movies have sadly been few and far between this year, so this animated adventure should be a breath of fresh air, and the trailer points to it being a funny, action-packed adventure.

That A-List cast is also impossible to ignore, and there are plenty of comic book movie veterans involved.

Check out the Henchmen trailer and poster below:





