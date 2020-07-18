LOONEY TUNES: Minimalist Bugs Bunny MLB Prints Released To Coincide With The Wascally Wabbit's 80th Birthday

Ahead of Bugs Bunny's 80th birthday at the end of the month the return of major league baseball, artist S. Preston has unveiled an incredible new series of minimalist prints, featuring the wascally wabbit.

To celebrate the recent return of the Looney Tunes on HBO Max, Bugs Bunny's upcoming 80th birthday on July 27, and the return of major league baseball next week, artist S. Preston has launched a stunning new series, MINIMALIST BASEBALL BUGS - MLB EDITION, which is now available from his website.

The art is officially commissioned by the MLB and features the fan-favorite wascally wabbit, star of HBO Max's Looney Tunes Cartoons and Warner Bros.' 1996 classic Space Jam, sporting the different caps for all thirty MLB teams.

After an extended hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and much debate between the owners and the players union, MLB recently decided to move forward with their regular season, setting a 60-game season with a July 23rd start date and no fans in attendance.

Catch a preview of all thirty versions of the piece in the GIF below and/or head over to S.Preston Designs to find the print for your favorite ball club.