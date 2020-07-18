LOONEY TUNES: Minimalist Bugs Bunny MLB Prints Released To Coincide With The Wascally Wabbit's 80th Birthday

To celebrate the recent return of the Looney Tunes on HBO Max, Bugs Bunny's upcoming 80th birthday on July 27, and the return of major league baseball next week, artist S. Preston has launched a stunning new series, MINIMALIST BASEBALL BUGS - MLB EDITION, which is now available from his website.
The art is officially commissioned by the MLB and features the fan-favorite wascally wabbit, star of HBO Max's Looney Tunes Cartoons and Warner Bros.' 1996 classic Space Jam, sporting the different caps for all thirty MLB teams.
After an extended hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and much debate between the owners and the players union, MLB recently decided to move forward with their regular season, setting a 60-game season with a July 23rd start date and no fans in attendance.
Catch a preview of all thirty versions of the piece in the GIF below and/or head over to S.Preston Designs to find the print for your favorite ball club.
RENOWNED ARTIST S. PRESTON TEAMS UP WITH MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL™
AND CHUCK JONES GALLERY™ TO LAUNCH HIGHLY COLLECTABLE, ORIGINAL ARTWORK
Sports and Classic Cartoons Collide with Minimalist Baseball Bugs - MLB Edition
Limited Edition Variants for All 30 MLB Teams Available July 16
(July 16, 2020) – Anaheim, CA – S. Preston, a nationally known illustrator, is melding sports and classic cartoons with the debut of officially licensed MINIMALIST BASEBALL BUGS – MLB EDITIONprints, in collaboration with Chuck Jones Gallery™ and MLB™. Inspired by the Looney Tunes episode “Baseball Bugs,” these brand new, cross-licensed prints are available for purchase on July 16, featuring the iconic Bugs Bunny representing an MLB team as he winds up for the perfect pitch.
"There’s something magical about mashups - two of our favorite brands mixed into one. My childhood mashup was Saturday mornings with my cereal bowl and flipping back and forth between baseball and cartoons. This memory is such a distinct part of growing up that illustrating Baseball Bugs came naturally,” said S. Preston. “It’s incredibly gratifying to have two massive brands like MLB and Warner Bros come together to take a chance on my vision. I’m so proud to be able to bring this extremely unique artwork to my fans of baseball and pop culture."
With illustrations available in any of the 30 MLB Clubs, baseball fans can show their pride with these Bugs Bunny variants, allowing them to align the character’s jersey color and cap with their favorite baseball team. Perfect for home or office decoration, the art, illustrated by S. Preston, comes with a certificate of authenticity, hand number and artist signature.
“Linda Jones Enterprises is delighted to work with artist S. Preston on this exciting project. The opportunity to bring the joy of the most famous Looney Tunes character, Bugs Bunny, to Baseball fans is thrilling and special to us,” Said Craig Kausen, President of the Chuck Jones Gallery.
S. Preston started illustrating for Chuck Jones Gallery in 2018, incorporating his unique style with the Warner Bros. brand. While MINIMALIST BASEBALL BUGS – MLB EDITION is the first Chuck Jones Gallery licensed print available for purchase, S. Preston has a larger collection of Minimalist Looney Tunes episodes on exhibit in art galleries across the country.
With initial dreams of becoming a professional athlete, S. Preston blended his unique artistic talents with his passion for sports, doodling his way to beautiful minimalist art that would deeply connect with sports fanatics. Minimalist ballpark designs led off his success, and from there, he moved on to MLB mascots, moments, trophy designs and princesses dressed in local team gear, eventually achieving national recognition and becoming one of only four licensed MLB artists.
In 2016, S. Preston’s artwork made the permanent archives of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, NY, and he is a lifetime member of the coveted institution.
MINIMALIST BASEBALL BUGS – MLB EDITION will be available in limited quantities of 100 variants per team, with an MSRP of $80.00. For more information or to reserve your limited edition print early, visit https://sprestondesigns.com/collections/baseball-bugs-team-variants
LIMITED EDITION TEAM VARIANTS
Character: Bugs Bunny
- Digital print on museum-grade archival paper.
- Certificate of authenticity, embossed, hand-signed and numbered by the artist.
- Optional: black wood frame, white double mat and UV, anti-glare plexiglass.
Medium Print - Limited Edition of 100
- Print size: 14x20 inches
- Image size: 12x18 inches (with white border)
- Frame size: 20x26 inches
Large Print - Limited Edition of 10
- Print size: 24x36 inches
- Image size: 20x30 inches (with white border)
- Frame size: 27x39 inches
###
About S. Preston
S. Preston is a nationally known illustrator born in Canada and now living in sunny California. Combining his two passions for sports and clean design, S. Preston defined himself with a unique perspective in the work of sports branding and graphic arts. Preston’s artwork has quickly gained popularity across North America, particularly his collection of minimalist stadiums and mascots. He is one of four licensed MLB artists and the only licensed NHL artist. S. Preston is a lifetime member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and his artwork was added to the permanent archives in Cooperstown in 2016.